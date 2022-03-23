- Advertisement -

The spokesperson for Vice President Dr Bawumia has acted Ghanaians to stop blaming his the veep over the cedi depreciation against the dollar.

Dr Gideon Boako who is the spokesperson explained that it’s not fair for people to be putting blame on the veep when Parliament is divided making the running of the country difficult.

According to him, if the majority and minority in parliament continue to feud, the country’s currency depreciation and economic woes may intensify.

He believes that MPs’ continual misbehaviour deters investors from putting money into the economy.

His comments come in the wake of recent price hikes in gasoline, transportation, commodities, and services.

He stated that the administration’s goal was to rebuild the economy and get the country back on its feet after COVID.

Investors will be terrified to deposit money into the economy, he warned on Accra’s Peace FM, because Parliamentarians, particularly the Minority, have been seen fistfighting and rejecting the government’s 2022 budget statement.

“The parliamentary difficulties and the uncertainty over the government budget would undoubtedly lead to a devaluation of your currency. That’s why we must inform our legislators that it is not about NPP or NDC. Finally, if the cedi depreciates against the dollar, it affects everyone, NPP, NDC, MP, or citizen.”

“It’s “Other causes contributed to the steep devaluation of the cedi, although this was a key contributing element. We can’t play with it…we’re all suffering…worrying.”

It’s not only that the government doesn’t have the authority to make certain expenditures, it’s also the impact on our currency, which you shouldn’t mess with”, he said.