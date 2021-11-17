type here...
Blogger Bongo Ideas secures a new job at GHOne TV

By Mr. Tabernacle
Bola-Ray-(L)-Bongo-Ideas(M)-Nana-Aba-Anamoah(R)
Embattled Blogger Bongo Ideas, real name Albert Nathaniel Hyde has secured a well-paid job at GHOne TV following issues with Nana Aba Anamoah last Saturday.

Albert was fired from his previous job following his embarrassing encounter with Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo.

An employee at the media house Caleb Nii Boye broke this exclusive news to the public on social media a few hours ago.

The repented cyberbully is set to start work on Monday 22nd November 2021.

Albert’s new employment comes after he had a meeting with Nana Aba Anamoah and Bola Ray earlier today.

See post below;

No description available.
Source:Ghpage

