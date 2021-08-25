- Advertisement -

Nigerian cross-dresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, could not hold up to his self-acclaimed status as a woman when nature finally gave him a call during one of his public outings.

The internet personality who is known as a trans woman was busted using the men’s washroom to ease himself by an unknown man who used his phone to record the encounter after running into him.

Bobrisky was seen in his usual element posing as the human barbie doll he claims to be on social media.

During the awkward moment, the man asked Bobrisky why he has decided to parade himself as a woman and ended end up using the men’s restroom when he became handicapped.

Bobrisky brushed off the question as he could not produce an answer to satisfy the stranger’s curiosity. In a witty response, he said he was in the male washroom to spy on the men’s ‘cucumbers’.

Watch the video below

Bobrisky is known for rocking female costumes, shoes, bags and makeup and other feminine ensembles.

He often claims to have wealthy boyfriends who fund his extravagant and luxurious lifestyle he showcases on the gram for attention.