Social media critic Bongo Ideas locked horns with actress Fella Makafui on social media and called her out for lying.

This came after Fella Makafui posted a picture of a car on social media with a caption that suggested that he acquired the car.

Fella Makafui shared photos of herself in a Chevrolet Corvette with the caption: “worth every headache. The caption implied that he owned the car.

Worth every Headache. pic.twitter.com/e6xBw5nVw4 — Fella Makafui Precious (@fellamakafui_) November 28, 2022

No sooner had she shared the post than Bongo Ideas called her out for lying. According to him, Fella Makafui does not own the car, which she posted as though it were hers.

Bongo Ideas replied to her tweet by writing, “Everybody knows you don’t own that car.”

Moments thereafter, Bongo Ideas went on to his page and posted an evidential post to prove that Fella Makafui does not win the car she had posted.

According to Bongo’s post, the car belongs to KellyB Motors. Fella Makafui most probably went to take photos and share them on social media.

Bongo Ideas called out Fella Makafui for living a fake life and admonished others to be careful about her.

“Fella Makafui does not own the Lambo she just flaunted. It is owned by one KellyB. Don’t fall for her fake life, she borrowed it for a shoot.“

Subsequently, Fella Makafui admitted to the fact that the car was not hers and that she only posted it.

She wrote: The last time I checked, i did not tell you the car is mine. REST !

Social media critic and blogger Albert Nat Hyde, commonly known as “Bongo Ideas,” has shared his opinion on the appearance attire of the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars, on their arrival in Qatar, put on a traditional smock popularly called fugu. They also wore hats.

Fugu is mostly worn by people in the northern part of Ghana, and thus all the players were ceremoniously clad in it when they landed in Doha.

However, many believe the Fugu does not fully represent Ghana as far as the world stage is concerned.

Bongo Ideas believes that, unlike the kente, the fugu is not a multi-cultural attire, which, according to him, does not represent Ghana and is not widely accepted.

In a social media post that has garnered a lot of talk and controversy, Bongo Ideas wrote:

If you really want to project Ghana’s culture, you put on Kente which is proper and widely accepted.

Fugu or batakari is not a multi-cultural attire. It does not represent Ghana in any shape or form. This is a misplaced decision. Gutted!

