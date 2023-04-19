type here...
Bongo Ideas takes a deep swipe at Muslims who travel to Mecca to observe Hajj

By Armani Brooklyn
Fearless and vociferous Ghanaian blogger and celebrity critic famously known on social media as Bongo Ideas – Has argued that it’s senseless for Muslims to travel to Mecca just to observe Hajj.

According to the blogger, since God is omnipresent, he finds it absurd that people strongly hold onto the belief that their prayers will only be heard and answered when they travel to Mecca just to pray around the Holy Kabba.

Taking to his Twitter page to share these contentious submissions which have stirred massive reactions and angered thousands of Muslims on the bird app, Bongo Ideas tweeted;

The fact that a group of religious people would have to gather at a place every year to have their prayers heard would never make sense!

Unless your prayers can’t be heard in your room, I don’t see why over 2 million people necessarily have to be at a “sacred” place.

The religious tourism argument is great, but the fact that a person’s religious status is tied to a pilgrimage is just incomprehensible.

Are the health concerns of these people also taken into consideration, considering the huge number of people who converge? The air, the space, the bodily discharges, the infections, well!

As of the publication of this article, Bongo Ideas’ tweet has received 282k impressions, 1.6k likes and 753 comments.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam central to Muslim belief. It is the pilgrimage to Mecca that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able; it is the most spiritual event that a Muslim experiences, observing rituals in the most sacred places in the Islamic world.

    Source:Ghpage

