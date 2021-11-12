- Advertisement -

A man believed to be 26-years-old has allegedly murdered his grandparents at New -Town Extension, a suburb of Sunyani in the Bono Region.

The bizarre incident occurred on Friday, November 12, 2021, at about 5:00 am.

The suspect, who has been confirmed to be mentally challenged has been identified as Kojo Kyere while the murdered grandparents are J.K Amoah, 90, and Nana Amoah, 85.

According to reports, the suspect allegedly used an axe to crush the grandparents to death while asleep before inflicting multiple cutlass wounds on them.

A pupil who was going to school spotted the suspect committing the heinous crime before he raised an alarm leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The bodies have been conveyed by Police to the Sunyani government hospital morgue.

The cause of the suspect’s action is not known but residents say he was reprimanded by the grandparents to stop drinking alcohol since he is epileptic but became furious.

