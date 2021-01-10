type here...
Borga Sylvia shares first-time photos of her twin sister

By Qwame Benedict

Borga Sylvia
Popular Kumawood actress Borga Sylvia known in real life as Sandra Adu has taken to photo-sharing site Instagram to share first-time photos of herself and her twin sister.

The actress has being in the limelight for some years now and little did her fans and followers know she was actually a twin.

In the photos sighted on her timeline, the actress and her sister rocked the same hairstyle(braids) but with different colours possibly to let people know they are two different people and not editing.

She captioned the photos: “First Sunday of the year with my twin sister???????????? @afiapokuaa16”

See the photos below:

