A lady has caused a stir online over a statement she has made concerning her boyfriend she has dated for over 6 years.

Even though she lacks nothing regarding the boyfriend taking good care of her equally as his family, the lady is not satisfied.

In the post, the lady has tagged and described the boyfriend as a failure. The lady says she sees the guy as a failure each time she compares him to his friends.

On a short note, the lady complained that her boyfriend was not living up to her expectations and that she deserved better.

She said, despite the boyfriend’s considerable earnings that he uses to take care of her, they still jump on a motorcycle as the guy has not been able to afford a car.

She compared him with his friends who are doing better as she observed in the letter, and concluded that his boyfriend is not measuring up.

The lady also disclosed that she was fed up and wanted to break up with him.

