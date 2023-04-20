- Advertisement -

Luck eluded a cheating girlfriend who lied to her boyfriend that she was going to visit her family but she was rather going to sexually please herself with his side guy.

In a trending TikTok video that was originally filmed by a bystander, the heartbroken boyfriend can be seen rushing to the car in which his girlfriend was kissing and about to have sex with her side guy.

READ ALSO: Lady dumps boyfriend who invested Ghc70,000 in her for a much richer guy

The side guy who was busily humping the woman in the front seat of the car immediately stopped after they were caught red-handed in the act.

According to the boyfriend, he knew his girlfriend was lying about visiting her family hence he tracked her only to find her in the car with another man.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Video of a heavily pregnant lady seriously smoking with her boyfriend receives mixed reactions