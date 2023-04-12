Video of a heavily pregnant lady seriously smoking with her boyfriend receives mixed reactions

- Advertisement -

A pregnant Nigerian lady has sparked mixed reactions online with a video of her engaging in an unhealthy act for someone in her condition.

She showed off herself smoking marijuana gleefully with her boyfriend in their room while flaunting her baby bump.

The young woman and her man, whom she referred to as her husband, each had a blunt in their hand and were dragging the smoke as they put on a show for social media users.

The couple were vibing and singing along to Joeboy’s songs and the heavily pregnant woman did not seem bothered about the effect the drug would have on her unborn baby.

Netizens condemned her for exposing her child to untold health challenges even before its birth.

@Anams_Spice – Dear young mum’s, it’s advised to even avoid smoke of any type before pregnancy or as early as you get preggy.

Tetrahydrocannabinol, a chemical in marijuana can make u have a baby u will hate until the end of life ? this lady DOENST know what she is doing to herself and her unborn child.

Imagine having a child and learning from ur doctors after that you are the cause of your baby’s tissue damage particularly in the lung and brain, the reason why ur baby was born with cleft lip, born too small or too early or have any health challenge. Does she even know that she can have still birth by just smoking! Oh lord have mercy.

She definitely doesn’t learn anything from her antenatal lecturers

