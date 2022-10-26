type here...
Boyfriend publicly takes back the shoes and wig he bought for his girlfriend

For cheating on him with another guy

By Armani Brooklyn
An angry boyfriend couldn’t control himself after he caught his girlfriend cheating on him with another guy.

Commentary surrounding the video suggests that the guy in the trending video discovered that his girl was not only cheating, but she’s also into hookup business.

And despite the money and gifts he lavishes on her, she still sells her body to make extra cash rather than finding a decent job.

Devastated by the shocking discovery, the infuriated boyfriend took both the shoes and wig the lady was wearing at that time which were all financed by him in the middle of the street.

He painfully described her as useless because she didn’t even complete high school but her fellow women are doing wonderful things for themselves without the assistance of men.

It’s very suicidal to depend on a man for your total survival and that is what most ladies fail to realize.

They add no value to the men they date because they are liabilities with no form of value attached to their personalities.

