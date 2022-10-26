- Advertisement -

An angry boyfriend couldn’t control himself after he caught his girlfriend cheating on him with another guy.

Commentary surrounding the video suggests that the guy in the trending video discovered that his girl was not only cheating, but she’s also into hookup business.

READ ALSO: Girl, 17, commits suicide after her mom reportedly stopped her from seeing her boyfriend

And despite the money and gifts he lavishes on her, she still sells her body to make extra cash rather than finding a decent job.

Devastated by the shocking discovery, the infuriated boyfriend took both the shoes and wig the lady was wearing at that time which were all financed by him in the middle of the street.

He painfully described her as useless because she didn’t even complete high school but her fellow women are doing wonderful things for themselves without the assistance of men.

Watch the video below to know more…

It’s very suicidal to depend on a man for your total survival and that is what most ladies fail to realize.

READ ALSO: It’s not obligatory for your boyfriend to give you money in a relationship – Ghanaian Lady to women

They add no value to the men they date because they are liabilities with no form of value attached to their personalities.