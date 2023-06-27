- Advertisement -

Hajia4Real born Mona Montrage has told her management that she needs a brand new Ferrari car as a gift when she returns to Ghana.

Hajia4Reall mentioned her desire for a brand-new Ferrari upon her return from a trip overseas to Quick Angels CEO Richard Nii Armah Quaye in the comments section of her birthday post.

The federal government claimed that Hajia4Reall, who has approximately 4 million Instagram followers, was associated with a group of con artists from West Africa who used emails, texts, and social media posts to deceive people into believing they were in relationships with them.

The well-known socialite and performer could spend up to 20 years behind bars if found guilty.

The legal proceedings are still underway, and it is unclear how the case will be handled.

