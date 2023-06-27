type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI want a brand new Ferrari as a birthday present - Hajia4Real
Entertainment

I want a brand new Ferrari as a birthday present – Hajia4Real

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Hajia4Real-with-her-management-boss-Nii-Armah
Hajia4Real-and-Nii-Armah
- Advertisement -

Hajia4Real born Mona Montrage has told her management that she needs a brand new Ferrari car as a gift when she returns to Ghana.

Hajia4Reall mentioned her desire for a brand-new Ferrari upon her return from a trip overseas to Quick Angels CEO Richard Nii Armah Quaye in the comments section of her birthday post.

The federal government claimed that Hajia4Reall, who has approximately 4 million Instagram followers, was associated with a group of con artists from West Africa who used emails, texts, and social media posts to deceive people into believing they were in relationships with them.

Also Read: Hajia4Real speaks for the first time following her extradition from the UK to the US

The well-known socialite and performer could spend up to 20 years behind bars if found guilty.

The legal proceedings are still underway, and it is unclear how the case will be handled.

See the screenshot below:

Read More: Video of Hajia4Real looking pale and skinny in the US after extradition gets Ghanaians worried

    Source:Ghapage

    TODAY

    Tuesday, June 27, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    65 %
    4.5mph
    100 %
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways