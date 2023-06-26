Hajia4Real speaks for the first time following her extradition from the UK to the US

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite and singer, Hajia4Real who was extradited from the UK to the US for her alleged involvement in a romance scam has broken silence over the issue for the first time.

According to the boss chick who’s celebrating her birthday today, she’s innocent and the world will get to know the truth very soon.

Sharing a set of alluring pictures to mark her special day, she wrote;

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to Hajia4Real’s extradition from the UK to the US

Happy Birthday to me, and a big thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes and, above all, your love and prayers showed to me during these difficult times.

One thing that my father has always told me since I was young is that “only the good die young, “ and now I truly understand what that statement really means.

There is a time for everything, and the world will come to know the truth, and my story will be heard.

Mona Faiz Montrage, known as Hajia4Real was repatriated from the United Kingdom to the United States on allegations of swindling over $2 million.

Hajia4real is facing allegations of duping older, single American men and women in a disturbing lonely hearts scam, federal prosecutors announced on Monday, May 15, 2023.

According to the New York Post, the Ghanaian musician and social media influencer singer appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, 15 May 2023.

READ ALSO: How Hajia4Real scammed one of her ‘Obroni’ victims $89,000 with a fake marriage certificate (Video)

During the court proceedings, she entered a plea of not guilty. It has been confirmed that she will be released in the upcoming days upon posting a $500,000 bond.

As part of her release conditions, she will be required to wear an ankle monitor with GPS tracking.

According to federal authorities, Montrage, who gained significant recognition through her widely popular Instagram page Hajia4Reall with a peak following of approximately 3.4 million users, was involved in a network of fraudsters hailing from Ghana and Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Hajia4Real likely to spend 20 years in jail