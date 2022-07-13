Brazil: Doctor caught raping pregnant woman while she was giving birth

- Advertisement -

A doctor who was videoed raping a pregnant woman by inserting his manhood into her mouth while she was delivering has been arrested.

During a C-section, he was said to have attacked two more mothers on the same day.

Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after allegedly being secretly filmed orally raping a woman at the Hospital da Mulher in So Joo de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.

The woman’s husband was asked to leave the room and learned what had happened to his wife only after recognising the doctor on television.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said delegate Barbara Lomba, who is overseeing the investigation.

The woman told her family that she thought she was having a hallucination during the sexual assault.

According to reports, hospital staff were concerned about the number of drugs Bezerra was giving to his patients. According to reports, the doctor used so much anaesthetic that the mothers were unable to hold their babies after delivery.

So, suspicious coworkers installed a hidden camera to see what he was up to. They were appalled to witness him sexually assaulting the woman.

He allegedly sexually assaulted her for nearly ten minutes.

Staff members who witnessed the rape said the doctor had already performed two similar procedures that day, and police are investigating whether those two women were also assaulted, victims.

Employees said Giovanni “wore an open cloak on himself, widening his silhouette, and positioned himself in a way that also prevented anyone from seeing the patient from the neck up” during the second operation on Sunday, July 10.

In most C-sections, the woman is not fully sedated during the procedure, but the women who had C-sections earlier in the day said they were completely unconscious.

“The only thing I remember from the surgery is his voice,” one of the patients said. He kept whispering in my ear, which bothered me. He inquired as to my well-being.”

Since the accusations were made public, two more people who claimed to be Bezerra’s patients have arrived at the police station in Brazil.

