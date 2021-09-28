Breaking News: Nana Kwame Ampadu dead

- Advertisement -

News reaching Ghpage confirms the death of Legendary Highlife musician Nana Kwame Ampadu aged 76.

He is said to have died today at his residence in Akweteyman in the Greater Accra Region. The cause of death is yet to be discovered. Keep it locked here we’ll update you.

Nana Kwame Ampadu was a household name in Ghana and beyond. His style of music is loved by all, both kids and adults.

The Obo-Kwahu native in the Eastern Region, composed and recorded songs about money, love and marriage, good citizenship, greed, drunkenness, death, road manners for commercial drivers, effective parenting, social stratification and virtually every aspect of our being in this country.

Tracks like Ebi Ti Yie, Aku Sika, Kofi Nkrabea, Obiaa Ba Nnye, Woyoo Woyoo, Mother, Mentumi Ngyae Wo, Agartha, Aye Se Ye Do Wo, Obra, Drivers, Anibere Nnye, Oman Bo Adwo, Kwaata and many others were popular at different times.

May his soul rest in Peace.