- Advertisement -

A rich Nigerian groom has received applause from social media users for his thoughtfulness.

Wedding days happens to be one of the most important of all days for people hence they try as much as possible to make the day a memorable one.

In a heartwarming video, the groom surprised the bride with a brand-new Toyota Camry worth millions of naira.

READ ALSO: “No wedding gown” – Photos go viral as couple marry in simple clothes

After the MC announced to the bride that his groom has a surprise for her and it was a brand new car, she joyfully screamed at the top of her voice in excitement.

She was hugged by the bridesmaids, well-wishers and friends as they celebrated with her.

After the car was driven to her, she immediately went to check and sat in it while the groom looked pleased and fulfilled.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Couple go viral as they use a pragya for their wedding