A newly wedded Nigerian couple has fast become an internet sensation after they refused to use a fancy car for their wedding.

Videos and pictures from the wedding ceremony that have since gone viral capture the beautiful bride and groom arriving at the wedding reception with a convoy of Pragyas.

According to the husband, Ninolo who is a lawyer by profession, he insisted on using a three-wheeled motorbike for his wedding just because he wanted to do something mind-blowing.

READ ALSO: Handsome groom dumps bride on engagement day

He explained that since Adam, people have been using expensive SUVs and saloon cars for their weddings but he and his wife chose to use a Pragya just to beat the norm.

Sharing a couple of heartwarming pictures from the ceremony on his Facebook wall, he wrote;

My love, my life.

Today I wedded my love in grand style.

Like I said, the most important part of today’s event was the church service. We received the priestly blessing of Fr. Emeka Asogwa , Fr. Isaiah Okoro , Fr. Onoyima, Fr. Kenechukwu Charles and several others. We were inbued with the heavenly blessings to make this marriage work.

Thereafter, we started catching cruise. We had lots of fun from the church. Riding in our Keke to the reception venue we created lot’s of scene for people to watch, they just couldn’t believe that the Leader of the council couldn’t afford a Lamborghini and was riding in a Keke truck.

Today was fun, I pray our marriage will continue to be fun and lovely as we have dedicated it to God.

I guess the headline from tomorrow will be Legislative Leader wed’s his love in grand style as he rides on a Keke.

Life na cruise abeg.

Many thanks to all my guys who came in large numbers from all over the state. My appreciation list will be too long but make we leave am for another day.

Take a look at some of the pictures below to know more…

READ ALSO: Beautiful bride dumps groom on their wedding