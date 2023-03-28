Bride dumps groom on their wedding day after discovering he’s a father of seven

- Advertisement -

A wedding reception ended abruptly in Benin, the Edo state capital (Nigeria) when a bride discovered that her husband-to-be is a father of seven.



The bride reportedly declined to proceed with the wedding after learning that her groom had not been completely honest with her, as he never mentioned having another family.

A video from the venue that was shared online shows the venue looking scattered with chairs, decorations, and tables in total disarray following the pandemonium that broke out.

The wedding guest who filmed the event and posted it on TikTok advised women to conduct thorough research on potential partners before walking down the aisle.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video…

@Teenahair – Why are men fixated on blaming women for their own misdoing? Listen to the rubbish this one is saying? Marry person husband. The husband forgot he has a wife and kids???

@Ketoconsult – This was how hurt I felt when I discovered my ex boyfriend was married with 3 kids and lied to me that he was single. I felt betrayed. I wonder why men do this!! This hurts!!

@Scopeworldcleaners – The process of courting in relationship was supposed to help you fact check your partner. But No, that is the period the ladies especially want to spend their every minute talking about the kind of wedding they want to have

@Prisciall Ouchi – This handler Na better hoodlum, e say Na “just 7”. Which reasonable person go think say e fit hide such football team forever? Ha! 7? Eskelebebe ti o lebebe.

@Dominic golden – Just thinking out loud. How come the woman is to be blamed and not the man? Did she force him to marry her? Did she ask the man in question to forget he has a wife and 7 children at home and come fornicate with her? Is the man suffering from amnesia and she took advantage of him? How come a man will do stupid things but the woman will take a fall for it. Like tbh, it is becoming appalling. The commentator was just pissing me off with his analysis. How can you “snatch” someone? Are they some artifact that you can snatch? See you cannot “snatch” anybody without their consent. They are not some toddlers. Tbh, there is nothing like snatching anybody anywhere. Anyone is who snatched gave their consent.

@Flavourberet – So it’s d girls fault for marrying someone’s husband? Is d man wearing pampers? Like is he unaware he’s married with kids? Was he forced to appear at d ceremony? Oh damn ????? I forgot we’re living in a man’s world where everything is a woman’s fault…smh

@Millymbp – I’ve so many Questions… she didn’t know he was married and even with 7kids? Or she knew was a deliberate side hen with a desperate need to be his wife by all means? Wha happened gan gan… I no Dey like incomplete dangling gist

