- Advertisement -

Nigerian tech entrepreneur, Osaretin Victor Asemota, has narrated how an intending bride cheated on her husband-to-be before their wedding.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, Asemota disclosed that the Nigerian bride-to-be visited her married boyfriend for one last sex before her traditional and white wedding.

Asemota, who described the incident as his weirdest experience in Nigeria, claimed that the bride-to-be slept with her side nigga in exchange for a monetary wedding gift.

READ ALSO: Family gives boyfriend deadline to present all the items in the bride price list else they’ll take their daughter from him

To make matters worse, he claimed that the lady’s sister-in-law was aware of the exchange, and even escorted her to visit the side-nigga.

In a series of tweets, he wrote,

“One of my weirdest experiences in Nigeria was a lady getting married and coming to her (already married) boyfriend for one last Mekwe between her traditional wedding and white wedding. This was to get a cash “wedding gift.” Dude was also sad to let her go. I was totally confused.

What was even more confusing was that she came with the sister of the guy she was getting married to who was her friend and fully aware of the entire “transaction.”

I gave up all my understanding at that point.

Nigerians are weird.

READ ALSO: Man ends relationship with girlfriend after seeing her elder sister’s bride price list

The “low trust” in Nigeria is because everyone knows what they are also capable of doing to the next person without inhibitions.

It is why we fear juju more than the law.”

See his tweet below…

One of my weirdest experiences in Nigeria was a lady getting married and coming to her (already married) boyfriend for one last Mekwe between her traditional wedding and white wedding. This was to get a cash “wedding gift.” Dude was also sad to let her go. I was totally confused. — Osaretin Victor Asemota (@asemota) April 1, 2023

READ ALSO: Only pay full bride price for a lady who’s a virgin – Reno Omokri admonishes men