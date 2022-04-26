- Advertisement -

Highly opinionated Ghanaian female broadcaster Bridget Otoo has intensified her beef with Stonebwoy after the two clashed on Twitter about a week ago.

Recall that Bridget Otoo called out Stonebwoy for promoting another Ponzi scheme just like Menzgold named ‘Sidicoin’.

After the back and forth banter on the microblogging platform, Bridget Otoo has hit hard at Stonebwoy once again in a fresh tweet.

Stonebwoy tweeted; “Hello big sis @Bridget_Otoo”

Angry Bridget Otoo who has sworn to see to it that Sidicoin fails replied to the tweet by warning Stonebwoy to be careful about the Ponzi scheme he’s promoting.

“I have the whole day for @stonebwoy. It’s a Sidicoin day. In the mean-time read about Sidicoin and tell me if the company is one you would put your money in. Follow their tweets, the accounts claiming to have joined them. do this for YOU! System is tough don’t let paid tweets fool U.”

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians have thrown their weight behind Bridget Otoo for educating the masses about the new Ponzi scheme Stonebwy has been employed to promote.