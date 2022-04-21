type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSarkodie finally makes peace with Stonebwoy
Entertainment

Sarkodie finally makes peace with Stonebwoy

By Armani Brooklyn
Stonebwoy - Sarkodie
- Advertisement -

Stonebwoy and Sarkodie have finally made peace after Angel Town’s slap brouhaha two years ago.

Recall that the BHIM Nation boss reportedly slapped the Sarkodie’s manager on Monday, August 10, 2020, during a rehearsal session for Sarkodie’s “Black Love” virtual concert.

Stonebwoy vehemently came out to deny slapping Angel Town but the rapper’s manager insisted otherwise.

Ever since the slap saga, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy who were once good friends turned into sworn enemies because the latter felt betrayed after the former reported him to the police.

For the first time since the incident, the two acts have met in public. Sarkodie and Stonebwoy met in France, where they are both preparing to headline “Accra In Paris,” concert

In a video that has landed on the internet, Sarkodie stepped inside a room where Stonebwoy and others were seated and upon entry, the rapper approached him, shook his hand, and then moved on to greet others nearby.

Hopefully, the two music giants might drop a featured project to strengthen their relationship after ultimately making peace.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, April 21, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    78 %
    0.3mph
    0 %
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News