Stonebwoy and Sarkodie have finally made peace after Angel Town’s slap brouhaha two years ago.

Recall that the BHIM Nation boss reportedly slapped the Sarkodie’s manager on Monday, August 10, 2020, during a rehearsal session for Sarkodie’s “Black Love” virtual concert.

Stonebwoy vehemently came out to deny slapping Angel Town but the rapper’s manager insisted otherwise.

Ever since the slap saga, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy who were once good friends turned into sworn enemies because the latter felt betrayed after the former reported him to the police.

For the first time since the incident, the two acts have met in public. Sarkodie and Stonebwoy met in France, where they are both preparing to headline “Accra In Paris,” concert

In a video that has landed on the internet, Sarkodie stepped inside a room where Stonebwoy and others were seated and upon entry, the rapper approached him, shook his hand, and then moved on to greet others nearby.

Hopefully, the two music giants might drop a featured project to strengthen their relationship after ultimately making peace.