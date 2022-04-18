type here...
Bridget Otoo accused of flying Abena Korkor's ex-boyfriend to South Africa after impregnating another lady

By Armani Brooklyn
Bridget Otoo accused of flying Abena Korkor's ex-boyfriend to South Africa after impregnating another lady
Award-winning ace Ghanaian female journalist, Bridget Otoo has been accused by notorious IG blogger @Aba_The_Great of flying Abena Korkor’s ex-boyfriend to South Africa after impregnating another lady.

According to @Aba_The_Great, Van who was earlier tagged a playboy and opportunist by Abena Korkor has impregnated one of his girlfriends but has refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy.

@Aba_The_Great further alleged that the lady Van has impregnated is the daughter of a very popular big man hence he’s in serious trouble.

Just about three months ago, troublemaker Abena Korkor came out to disgrace Van for chopping her money and dumping her for Bridget Otoo.

Abena Korkor also attacked Brifegt Otoo for knowing well that Van was her man but still went ahead to accept his proposal.

    Source:GHpage

