Award-winning broadcast journalist and political critic, Bridget Otoo, seems to be having a field day following news of Hajia4Real’s extradition from the UK to the US.

Yesterday, Mona Faiz Montrage, 30, of Accra, Ghana, appeared in Manhattan federal court Monday for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes targeting older people who lived alone, prosecutors said.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to be released in the coming days on $500,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle monitor, her lawyer confirmed to The Post.

Montrage — who had around 3.4 million Instagram followers of her page Hajia4Reall at one point — from at least 2013 through 2019 was involved with a group of con artists from West Africa who assumed fake identities to trick people into thinking they were in relationships with them using emails, texts and social media messages, the feds said.

The scammers would then get the victims to transfer money to them under false pretences — such as to help move gold to the US from overseas, to resolve bogus FBI investigations and payments to help fake US Army officers in Afghanistan, court papers allege.

Montrage, in one case, allegedly duped a victim into sending her $89,000 through 82 wire transfers on the pretext of helping her father’s farm in Ghana, the court documents claim.

She tricked the person into believing the pair were married by sending them a tribal marriage certificate after a series of phone conversations using her real identity, the filing alleges.

Montrage also received money from several others who were swindled by scammers in her network, prosecutors allege.

Reacting to this development, Bridget Otoo has since dedicated her Twitter timeline to throwing indirect jabs at Hajia4Real and making merry of her predicament as well.

In one of her viral tweets, she emphasized the need for one to be contended with what he or she has.

In another tweet also, she expressed her shock as to how the FBI dedicated a whole decade to track and pin Hajia4Real down.

Below are some of the mockery comments from Bridget Otoo following Hajia4Real’s extradition from the UK to the US saga.

