- Advertisement -

Now that love is tied to money, I’m not sure any man (not even the rich) in this generation will properly be loved by his partner because geneinue affection is now considered a commodity with a huge price tag on it.

Somehow, we can’t blame ladies who are much more concerned about money rather than geneinue love die to the “upbringing” of men and women in this part of the world.

We need to retrain our kids to take responsibility to place huge value on love and friendship, to be kind and compassionate, to be courageous and bold, and never place a “price” on these things.

READ ALSO: “I regret marrying a broke guy” – Xandy Kamel reveals

A set of 3 Nigerian female socilaites are currently being roatsed on Twitter after empjhtcally stating that broke men don’t devsre love and shoulmdt be in relationships if we are being fair because they cant provide – And the ability to the produce is the first thing which makes a man worthy of being in a relationship.

Speaking on the ‘Rants, Bant And Confessions’ podcast show, the ladies openly revealed that there’s no way they’ll go into an arnmoiours relationship with a financially handicapped guy.

According to them, the standards they’ve set for themselves won’t permit them to either date or marry a broke guy.

In a part of the video, they all agreed that, men with extra resources can marry any number of women they deem necearry because they can provide.

Without mincing words, the ladies threw broke guys under the bus and urged them to fin money bfefoee they think about love if they want submissive women to either date or marry.

READ ALSO: Slay queen attacks broke guys

These sumbssions from the ladies have been described as a flawed narrative by a majority of social media users who have come across the 2 minutes 30 seconds video.

As commented by some of these netizens, if ladies put a premium on their love and epxcet men to buy them like a commodity – Then they should be ready to be treated ‘any how’ in their matrimonial homes.

Watch the video below to know more…

"As a man if you are not sending me money, what are you doing?"



– Lydia pic.twitter.com/B7vapNqUpf — ? @????????????? (@OneJoblessBoy) February 14, 2023

Below are some of the discerneing comments gathered under the controversial video;

Please this podcast pandemic is becoming a national issue. Ban it or something — Akinbosola ogunsanya (@MrAkinbosola) February 14, 2023

Stay away from broke girls it’s very simple — Reuben Oshomagbe (@ReubenOshomagbe) February 14, 2023

You are nobody's responsibility, even as a wife, you should not depend fully on your man. Spending on each other in a relationship should be mutual. Money is not love….. — Empresszinah (@empresszinah) February 14, 2023

A man is only mandated to take responsibility for his wife not his girlfriend. Spending for girlfriend should be occasional and not a must. Girlfriends don't enjoy wife privileges — Taiw0 (@TaiwoOgunmuyiw2) February 15, 2023

If you can’t buy them what they want they moving to the next guy hmmm so technically they selling the body ?This is why naija woman are the best in the world . — Flozay (@flozay_classics) February 14, 2023

READ ALSO: “I can’t date a broke guy, go and hustle” – Lady tells struggling men proposing love to her