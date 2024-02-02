type here...
Brother Sammy plans night club show to win souls for Christ

By Osei Emmanuel
Controversial Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has revealed his intention to host a show in a night club to reach out and win souls for Christ.

The outspoken singer revealed these when speaking on Joy Prime’s Fresh Juice show where he emphasized that he sees the club as a viable venue for spreading the message of God tho he’s not a fun of such places.

“I don’t go to the club, but there is nothing wrong with going there. I am planning to do a show at the club someday. I have been dreaming of going there; I always say it when I go to interviews,” he said.

Addressing perceptions of controversy surrounding him, Brother Sammy asserted that his aim is not to attract attention but to speak the truth.

He clarified that his intention is not to cause controversy but rather to convey his beliefs honestly and authentically.

