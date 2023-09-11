- Advertisement -

Former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Chief Bugri Naabu is to make a second appearance at the Parliamentary committee investigating the leaked IGP tape.

The tape captured the former NPP Chairman and some police officers plotting to remove the current IGP Dr Akufo Dampare from his position because he is not serving in the party’s interest.

Chief Bugri Naabu made his first appearance at the committee sitting a few weeks ago where he spoke on the said tape and also mentioned the names of the officers who were in his office to have the discussion.

Also Read: Video evidence of Bugri Naabu and Policemen plotting to remove IGP leaks

Though he was discharged by the committee on the day he appeared before them, information available has it that he is going to make a second appearance before the 7-member committee.

Popular now Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

According to the information available, the committee after listening to the sides of the officers implicated believed that some comments from Chief Bugri Naabu were untrue and therefore would need him again to answer more questions.

It also continued that it became necessary to call Chief Bugri Naabu back because of the new video circulating on social media.

The new video shows the politician admitting to the fact that he receives 10k from the Ghana Police Service every month for providing them with information.

Also Read: Police service pays me GHc10k for being an informant – Bugri Naabu admits

In reaction to charges that he receives GHc10,000 per month from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, an irate NPP stalwart is heard screaming that in the 5:40 minutes recording and numerous others that have since gone viral on social media.

“It is the police who are paying me and not Dampare. I received Ghc10,000 from the police. I don’t know if it is coming from Dampare. They give me that amount for the security work I am doing as a paramount chief and when there is a problem I report to them”, he disclosed.

The traditional ruler would be expected to provide clarification on a number of points he addressed during his first appearance in light of the contradictions in his assertions and the most recent evidence available to the committee.