I am a building contractor but if I build your house for you it will collapse- Bukom Banku

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Popular Ghanaian boxer, Abubakar Kamako known in showbiz circles as Bukom Banku has caused a stir online.

For the very first time, the popular boxer has disclosed that he studied building construction at Afajato Senior High Technical School.

According to him, unlike the usual thing of becoming a building contractor, he has chosen to focus on another career path.

Bukom Banku noted that despite all the education he acquired during his secondary school education, he still cannot do anything, revealing that if he is to build a house, it will collapse.

Speaking on Adom TV monitored by Ghpage.com, Bukom Bakum said “I went to Afajato Senior High Technical School where I studied Building and Construction but right now if I build your house for you it will collapse”.

Source:GH PAGE

