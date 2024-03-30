Save money and leave hot Ghana- Bukom Banku advises

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian boxer, Bukom Banku has advised Ghanaians to try their best and save money so that they could leave the country.

READ ALSO: Sonnie Badu Welcomes 6th Child

Bukom Banku claims it is better to save money and seek greener pastures in a tier-one country rather than in Ghana.

The once-upon-a-time media personality sent this piece of advice when he was speaking on Property FM which Ghpage.com monitored.

READ ALSO: Your Kweku Ananse song is too local and makes no sense- Ghanians reply Amerado

In buttressing his point, Bukom Banku noted that there are certain jobs in the country, stating a security man as an example that people do not respect.

However, he noted that one would be respected if one got the opportunity to travel to a tier-one country to be a security person there.

READ ALSO: If you are also dreaming of becoming president then you have failed- angry Ghanaians fire Dr. Hassan Ayariga

“When your money is about finishing, you should rather save some and leave this country. When I am made a security at marina mall people will come and laugh at me. But if I leave Ghana and work elsewhere, I will be respected when I return,” he said.

According to him, “If I go to London right now I will not come back. Take me to Canada I will go and be a security man there, I won’t come back.”