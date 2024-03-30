Sonnie Badu Welcomes 6th Child

- Advertisement -

Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu has welcomed a new son into his immediate family, Ghpage.com can authoritatively say.

This is his second son and 6th child per reports available at the news desk of Ghpage.com.

The happy news was made known by the gospel musician himself via his official Facebook page.

Taking to Facebook, he wrote “Early this morning on Good Friday God gives me my 6th child, our 2nd son. He extends my legacy on earth; the BADU legacy…Our legacy is the priesthood mandate and the Levite mandate. To my dear wife, it was a joy to standby by you as always … To my son, you are here to join your bother; as you both carry the legacy that God has trusted us with. Carry it in the fear of the Lord; and do it in humility and integrity.The internet never forgets and so you can always come to this page – when you grow up .. I love you son … Welcome to the world … BABY number 6….. #BADU“.