Popular Ghanaian boxers Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers, who are strong sympathizers of the opposition National Democratic Congress have launched an attack on Sarkodie.

Ghanaians and music lovers would remember that Sarkodie a few weeks ago released a song titled ‘Happy Day,’ in which he featured Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene.

A section or portion of the song had the Tema-based rapper praising the current president Nana Addo for his free SHS policy and called on Ghanaians to give Nana Addo another four(4) years.

This got fans of the rapper who are NDC disappointed and based him on endorsing the current president.

In a new development, Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers are seen in a video hurling insults which contain profane words at Sarkodie for endorsing Nana Addo through his song “Happy Day”.

Bukom Banku said: “You Sarkodie, you are a very big fool. You say 4 more? Ghana is going backwards and you say 4 more, herh, we are moving with 2 more, you are an animal. Your mother’s vagina”

Ayitey Powers taking his turn in the video is also heard attacking Samini saying “Samini you must be sick. Something must be wrong with you up there. What’s this nonsense that Nana Addo should lead Ghana for another 4 years”

Ghanaians come 7th December would be going to the polls to elect new Members of Parliament and President to handle the affairs of the country for the next four(4) years.