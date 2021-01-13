type here...
Bulldog granted bail; speaks for the first time after his release

By Mr. Tabernacle
Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog according to information reaching us has been granted bail after he was arrested by the BNI for threatening the President over the Menzgold saga.

Rex Omar who since Bulldog’s arrest has been briefing the public on the latest in a recent convo on the radio with Ace Broadcaster Abeiku Santana confirmed that the former has been granted bail.

Rex Omar said that Bulldog was in good shape upon his release and he was also in high spirit despite spending days at Police Headquarters.

He added that Bulldog’s lawyer facilitated the release of his client after he was picked up by operatives of BNI.

Artiste Manager and Entertainment Pundit, Bulldog following his release have broken silence on Okay FM.

He affirmed that his comment on Mcbrown’s show on UTV wasn’t to threaten the President but to speak on behalf of the aggrieved MenzGold customers.

Remorsefully, Bulldog, however, rendered a sincere and unqualified apology to President Akufo-Addo through the same medium.

Source:GHPAGE

