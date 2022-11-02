type here...
Bulldog leaks Shatta Wale’s GOG album tracklist amid their beef

By Kweku Derrick
Bulldog and Shatta Wale
Bulldog has partially unveiled what fans should expect from Shatta Wale’s much-awaited Gift of God (GOG) album which has been in the works for three years.

Shatta Wale’s fans have been anticipating the release of the album but the dancehall musician has refused to satisfy their curiosity for some unexplained reasons.

However, his former manager has gone out of his way to give us a sneak peek of artistes featured on the album since the SM boss has blatantly refused to do the needful.

Bulldog dropped five tracklists on the album which shows some ‘heavy’ features with notable mentions including Naira Marley, Popcaan, Stefflon Don, John Legend and Vybz Kartel.

This was contained in a Facebook post he made to criticize Shatta Wale to stop engaging in trivialities and rather pay critical attention to his craft.

Bulldog’s action comes amid his ongoing feud with Shatta Wale on social media, where the two have said dirty things to each other.

Social media users earlier thought their beef was a ploy to promote Shatta Wale’s GOG album but it’s now evident their feud has no such intentions.

    Source:GHPage

