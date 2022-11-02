Kwaw Kese is urging the Ghana Police Service to look into murder allegations made by Shatta Wale against his former manager Bulldog in connection to the death of the late Fennec Okyere.

Okyere was Kwaw Kese’s manager until 2014 when he was shot dead by some unknown assailants at his Manet Gardens residence on the Spintex Road in Accra.

On Wednesday, Shatta Wale suggested Bulldog had a hand in Okyere’s death amid their revived social media feud.

In a Facebook post, the dancehall musician claimed he has exclusive information that could implicate Bulldog and he’s ready to tell the court everything he knows without mincing words.

The post which could be used as an exhibit in court was screen captured and reposted by Kwaw Kese on his Instagram page, with a call for justice for his deceased manager.

Sharing the post, he tagged the security agency and wrote: “@ghpoliceservice Pls help us get justice on my Managers murder.

“I believe @shattawalenima and @bullhaus know something we need to know. Pls let’s delve into this”.

This heavy blow from Shatta Wale on the face of Bulldog comes eight years after Bulldog, whose real name is Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson, was arrested in 2014 by the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Kokomlemle, as a prime suspect in Okyere’s death.

But after back and forth with the police and the court, he was eventually freed in 2017.

Prior to this new development, the two showbiz gurus had been fighting dirty on the internet for some days after Bulldog claimed Shatta Wale is a drug addict reason why he’s mentally unstable.

Social media users earlier thought their beef was a ploy to promote Shatta Wale’s GOG album but it’s now evident their feud has no such intentions.