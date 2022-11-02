Shatta Wale and Bulldog’s beef has taken a bloody turn following the artiste manager’s early morning rants of calling out the SM boss for being greedy and mentally unstable.

Apparently, the two former best friends are now ready to totally annihilate each other by dropping all the dirty secrets in their coffers on the internet.

Just hours after Bulldog advised Shatta Wale to beg for Black Sherif for a collaboration because it’s clear he has lost his street credibility and relevance in the music industry.

The controversial dancehall artiste has also accused Bulldog of gossiping and sabotaging Nana Ama Mcbrown despite all that she has done for him.

Bulldog’s constant appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz Program is a result of Mcbrown’s influence yet Shatta Wale claims Bulldog once told him the actress-cum-TV show host is not mentally inclined to her position at UTV.

Opening the can of worms, Shatta Wale wrote;

“How come you still go to UTV when you have been telling me Nana Ama Mcbrown is not a professional host…fear person”

Even if Shatta Wale’s allegations against Bulldog are true, he will come out to crucially dismiss them just to save his work at UTV.

Bulldog is yet to react to these damning accusations which might mar his relationship with Nana Ama Mcbrown.