At the moment, there’s a brewing beef between Shatta Wale and his former manager Bulldog.

Recall that earlier last week, the artiste manager asserted that Sarkodie and Shatta Wale are handicapped when it comes to reaching a wider audience, unlike Black Sherif because they are not signed on to distribution companies like EMPIRE.

According to him, Black Sherif’s involvement with companies like EMPIRE puts him miles ahead of other Ghanaian musicians.

Speaking on HITZ FM with host Doreen Avio, Bulldog is reported to have said;

“I woke up this morning and I realized that this month is serious because we have three of our artistes releasing albums,”

“On top of my mind, I said Black Sherif will do better than all of them. Black Sherif has a label and they don’t.

“Shatta and Sarkodie are all about to compete with EMPIRE. They don’t have the strength to do that.”

After Bulldog’s comments went viral on the local digital space, Shatta Wale threw subtle jabs at him in a post he shared on Facebook.

Shatta Wale described Bulldog’s comments as very foolish because even if Black Sherif outperforms him, it’ll be a win for Ghana.

Bulldog has lashed Shatta Wale once again in a fresh Facebook post. In this triggering publication, the entertainment show pundit mocked Shatta Wale for still living in the past.

According to Bulldog, Shatta Wale is still living in the past reason he’s full of jealousy, envy and hatred.

Bulldog shared a video where the defunct UT Bank co-founder, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, gave a speech on living in the present. He was quoted saying;

“I don’t live in the past. If you live in the past, you are envious, you are jealous, you have anger in your system, it will kill you”

He tagged Shatta Wale and prompted him to wait for his ‘proper’ reply. Stay tuned for more on this developing story.