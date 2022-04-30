- Advertisement -

Burna Boy, a Grammy Award-winning artist, made a female fan’s wish come true when he caught her in her underwear during his act.

The artist performed a ‘One Night in Space’ concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which drew a large crowd.

In the midst of the show’s enthusiasm, a female fan in the nosebleed section pulled her bra and hurled it at Burna Boy.

Fortunately for her, the artist saw and thanked her with a warm smile.

Taking to Twitter, the fan wrote, “Burna Boy caught my bra tonight at MSG. Y’all know how hard it was to take off my bra under that hoodie.”

Watch the video below: