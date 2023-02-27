- Advertisement -

A newly wedded lady has received massive applause on social media for remaining a virgin until she married.



Unlike most ladies who sell their virginity for indomie, pizza, shawarma and others, this lady remained chaste until tying the knot.



A beautiful lady named Onyenankeya Queen Enewa, has taken to social media to celebrate after she tied the knot with her boss.

The newlywed, in a post on a Christian Facebook group on Monday, February 27, 2023, disclosed that she married a man she worked for as a salesgirl.



According to her, she started working for her husband as a salesgirl in August 2022, he proposed to her in September, and they finally had their traditional wedding two weeks ago.

She also revealed that her husband is a virgin.

Her words,

“Congratulations to me. Two weeks ago was my traditional wedding. God has shown me mercy and grace. This man that got married to me today is my boss. I was working for him as a sales girl in one of his shops before he proposed to me.

I started working for Last year August when he proposed to me in September. Then our traditional wedding took place in February this year. I married at the age of 28. He is also a virgin. I prayed for Igbo man and God gave me heart desires. You next celebrate in Jesus name.”

See her post below,

