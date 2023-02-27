type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleBusiness owner marries his sales girl after finding out she's a virgin
Lifestyle

Business owner marries his sales girl after finding out she’s a virgin

By Armani Brooklyn
Business owner marries his sales girl after finding out she's a virgin
- Advertisement -

A newly wedded lady has received massive applause on social media for remaining a virgin until she married.


Unlike most ladies who sell their virginity for indomie, pizza, shawarma and others, this lady remained chaste until tying the knot.


A beautiful lady named Onyenankeya Queen Enewa, has taken to social media to celebrate after she tied the knot with her boss.

READ ALSO: I made it out of Valentine’s Day still a virgin – 33-yr-old lady reveals

The newlywed, in a post on a Christian Facebook group on Monday, February 27, 2023, disclosed that she married a man she worked for as a salesgirl.


According to her, she started working for her husband as a salesgirl in August 2022, he proposed to her in September, and they finally had their traditional wedding two weeks ago.

She also revealed that her husband is a virgin.

Her words,

“Congratulations to me. Two weeks ago was my traditional wedding. God has shown me mercy and grace. This man that got married to me today is my boss. I was working for him as a sales girl in one of his shops before he proposed to me.

I started working for Last year August when he proposed to me in September. Then our traditional wedding took place in February this year. I married at the age of 28. He is also a virgin. I prayed for Igbo man and God gave me heart desires. You next celebrate in Jesus name.”

See her post below,

READ ALSO: Female student advertises to sell her virginity for Ghc5000 to pay for her final examination fees

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 27, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    83 %
    3.8mph
    0 %
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News