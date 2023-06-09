type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentCamidoh earns BET 2023 nomination
Entertainment

Camidoh earns BET 2023 nomination

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Camidoh-FI
Camidoh-BET nominees
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Camidoh has been nominated for the 2023 BET in the Best New International Act category.

The sugarcane hitmaker faces stiff competition from Nigerian musician Asaake, FLO, Libianca, Maureen, MC Ryan SP, Paris Cooper, Raye, and Werenoi.

His manager, George Britton, made the announcement and expressed his congratulations for the most recent accomplishment in a Facebook post earlier.

Also Read: Agya Koo built his mansion with NPP money – Oboy Siki

“Congratulations to Camidoh n the team for the BET Best New International Act nomination!!!”, he posted.

Camidoh increases the number of Ghanaian artists who have previously been nominated for or won a BET award.

They include Black Sherif, Kojo Antwi, D. Black, Sarkodie, R2bees, Stonebwoy, Fuse ODG, MzVee, and Kwesi Arthur.

Read More: I didn’t think before speaking – Camidoh apologizes to Shatta Wale for disrespecting him

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Friday, June 9, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    1.9mph
    20 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    81 °
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    83 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News