- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Camidoh has been nominated for the 2023 BET in the Best New International Act category.

The sugarcane hitmaker faces stiff competition from Nigerian musician Asaake, FLO, Libianca, Maureen, MC Ryan SP, Paris Cooper, Raye, and Werenoi.

His manager, George Britton, made the announcement and expressed his congratulations for the most recent accomplishment in a Facebook post earlier.

Also Read: Agya Koo built his mansion with NPP money – Oboy Siki

“Congratulations to Camidoh n the team for the BET Best New International Act nomination!!!”, he posted.

Camidoh increases the number of Ghanaian artists who have previously been nominated for or won a BET award.

They include Black Sherif, Kojo Antwi, D. Black, Sarkodie, R2bees, Stonebwoy, Fuse ODG, MzVee, and Kwesi Arthur.

Read More: I didn’t think before speaking – Camidoh apologizes to Shatta Wale for disrespecting him