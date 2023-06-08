- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has disclosed that Agya Koo’s new house was built with monies he got from the New Patriotic Party(NPP).

The newly built house of veteran movie actor Agya Koo has been a matter of discussion after it was unveiled a few days ago.

Some people have raised questions as to how Agya Koo has been able to put up such a massive edifice in the Ashanti Region.

Also Read: I have not been deported and not in Ghana – Showboy

According to Oboy Siki, no actor in Ghana can put up such a mansion with monies they got from acting because it’s impossible.

He claimed that when Agya Koo was sidelined by the movie industry he paused building up until he endorsed Prez Nana Addo and the NPP ahead of the 2012 elections where he received a huge cash.

Oboy Siki further claimed that he had the second batch of money after he once again endorsed Nana Addo in the 2020 general election.

Oboy Siki who is a colleague of Agya Koo and seemed to know more also alleged that the latter also got an unspecified amount from Hon. Kennedy Agyapong after he endorsed him to lead the NPP for next year’s election.

Also Read: How Asantehene Destooled Atwima Chief over Agya Koo’s Mansion- Here’s the Truth behind

He added that it was with Kennedy Agyapong’s money that Agya Koo used to furnish his house.

But readers would remember that Agya Koo in his first interview after showing his house mentioned that he started building the house in 2007 when he was the top star in most Kumwood movies.

The allegation of using NPP monies to build the house has been on the lips of many netizens but Oboy Siki happens to be the first person to go vocal about it.

Read More: Ghanaians react as Agya Koo flaunts his magnificent Kumasi mansion for the first time