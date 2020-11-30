Twene Jonas says he’ll never campaign or vote for John Mahama no matter what. In a new video, the new social media ‘star’ stated that during the John Mahama administration there were steady power cuts.

As a movie actor, director and producer, Twene Jonas aka ‘the system is working 24/7’ said the NDC 2020 flagbearer collapsed his business with the persistent ‘dumsor’ under his government.

“I hate NDC, foolish people! What did Mahama do when he was the president of Ghana?. He only left us with ‘dumsor’, this is the main reason for the collapse of my business. Nonsense! why will I campaign for this man” Twene said in the video.

His comments come after one of his buddies on social media implied that he’s endorsing the NDC with his recent videos blasting the government officials.

In related news, Twene Jonas in a previous video remarked that he’ll keep mounting pressures on Ghanaian leaders until he sees a change in the country.

Jonas implored that the politicians governing the nation should make sure to create jobs for the citizens especially the youth because they are the stronghold of every nation.