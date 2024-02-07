Can’t talk well, severe stroke and surgery in the brain – Current update about Moesha’s health condition drops (Video)

- Advertisement -

According to Moesha’s brother during an exclusive interview on OKAY FM with Ola Michael, her sister is now suffering from a severe stroke.

In the course of the live interview, Moesha’s brother disclosed that her right side is paralysed and her speech has also been impaired.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Ghanaians were told that Moesha collapsed while chilling with her friends inside a guest house at Amasaman.

According to a first-hand account, after eating kenkey and fish, she vomited and suffered a stroke which made her fall and hit her head against a hard surface.

Following the incident, her brother came out to appeal for funds and the GoFundMe he set up currently has about $6,000 worth of donations.

However, aside from knowing Moesha had stroke and that she fell down, the full details of her sickness have never been revealed – until now.

Prior to that, Moesha, who apparently has hypertension, had stopped taking her meds.

Following the stroke she was rushed to a hospital in the area where she received emergency care and it was also discovered she was bleeding in her brain.

She was then transferred to Legon where she had surgery after a CT scan revealed that she was bleeding in her head.

Moesha has now been discharged according to her brother and is recovering at home.

