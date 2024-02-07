type here...
Wonders! Guy who was set to be buried found in front of the mortuary chilling

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A shocking incident in Cameroon that has taken over social media trends captures the moment a 17-year-old guy who was set to be buried was seen seated outside the mortuary.

According to reports, the 17-year-old boy died while drowning inside a swimming in a popular hotel.

According to a first-hand eyewitness account, going by the name “Cameroon” who shared the video on his TikTok account.

Just as the family of the boy were set to bury him, his lifeless body was spotted seated in a white chair a few meters from where the mortuary (morgue) is located.

This video has since stirred an array of reactions from social media users.


Some netizens have opined that the guy was dressed and placed in front of the mortuary by the undertakers just to cause a stir.


Others have also submitted that the boy is still alive and not dead.

A lot of theories and commentaries have trailed this rife video.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

