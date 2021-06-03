Captain Smart accuses Dr Kwaku Oteng’s brother of sleeping with married woman at Angel FM premises

- Advertisement -

Ace broadcaster Captain Smart has accused Dr Kwaku Oteng’s brother, Prophet Adu Boahen, of sleeping with a married woman at work in a fierce response to series of allegations levelled against him by the latter.

Prophet Boahen – a radio presenter at Angel FM – had come out to state that the journalist was sacked from Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) by the CEO, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

This, he said was the real fact behind why Captain Smart could not return to work amid his one-month suspension, contrary to what he wants the world to believe.

Additionally, he claims that Captain Smart used juju while at Angel FM and pocketed a sum of GHS20,000 meant to be shared among 8 people.

Reacting to these remarks, Captain also alleged that Prophet Adu Boahen, who claims to be a pastor was caught sleeping with the wife of a married man at the station but they did not expose him.

Additionally, Captain Smart asserted that a time will come when Prophet Boahen would be sacked from Angel FM, and he would offer him a job.

He used several harsh and unprintable words on Prophet Boahen and vowed to further reply to his attacks at the right time.

Watch the video below.