Captain Smart angrily fires the CEO of Media General as he threatens to exit the ONUA TV

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Captain Smart has threatened to quit ONUA TV if their Facebook page’s glitch isn’t solved.

The highly opinionated media personality went berserk on live TV to call out the CEO of Media General.

According to Captain Smart, he finds it hard to understand that just a simple issue like managing a Facebook page seems like a Herculean task for his employers.

In the course of hosting his popular ONUA Maakye show, he angrily stormed out and vowed to tender his resignation letter if the media house’s Facebook page issue isn’t resolved for him to be able to stream his show within the next 24 hours.

Social media users who have come across the video have called out Captain Smart for his insolence.

According to these netizens, it’s highly unspeakable for an employee to publicly shame and bash his employers.

Well, with Captain Smart, nothing is impossible – Because he has shown times without number that he’s fearless and outspoken.

Watch the video below to know more…

