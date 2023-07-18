Man contemplates cancelling wedding after finding out his fiancée’s real age

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A man, aged 31, has shockingly discovered his fiancée’s true age just 14 days prior to their wedding.



This intriguing incident was shared on Twitter by a ship navigator named Danky, who revealed that the woman had initially told her fiance that she was just 30 and they were deeply in love.



However, a few days before their wedding, he learned that she was actually 37 years old.

In the tweet, Danky sought the opinions of netizens on how they would handle such a situation if they were in the man’s position.

“He was 31, she was 30 and they were both in love. Two weeks to the wedding, he found out she’s 37. If you were in his shoes, what will you do?”

Some people advised the man to walk away, while others urged him to forgive the lady and go on with the wedding.

Below are some of the reactions from tweeps who have come across the story…

This is not a difficult question to answer.



Wedding arrangement cancelled immediately & cut her off.



You cannot start a marriage on foundation of lies. If you've uncovered one lie, there are many others to be uncovered.



Let her go try the luck with another Man. https://t.co/9HDP3bBjT3 — Ukeme (@rockloden) July 18, 2023

Lmao no way I’m not calling it off, lying about your age is definitely a big deal when the difference is 7 years cos age definitely contributes how you find someone attractive. https://t.co/rfe4gVKnXx — BASITO (@itzbasito) July 17, 2023

Lying about your age is enough to cancel a marriage..if you can hide something so basic..there's nothing you can't hide from me https://t.co/SQczXfsspQ — ?????? (@MrBig_Bone) July 17, 2023

She definitely messed up by lying yea, so if you want to break up, break up. But cougar vibes !! Wild https://t.co/rzd6KDROOo — Deola (@Chocolipsss) July 17, 2023

Something similar happened to my guy. He discovered about 2 years into the marriage.

The matter reach umunna sha.

He forgave, and they are living their lives as a family. https://t.co/EQ8DqicMAU — Uchechuku (@_DrScope) July 17, 2023

