26-year-old lady happily flaunts her 14-year-old boyfriend online (Video)
Lifestyle

26-year-old lady happily flaunts her 14-year-old boyfriend online (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A young Nigerian lady, whose name remains undisclosed, has recently gained significant attention on social media for confidently flaunting her younger boyfriend online.


In a series of pictures shared online, the lady proudly displayed her connection with the man, disregarding the significant age gap between them.

The video which has gone viral has led to widespread confusion and speculation among internet users.


Debates have emerged as to whether the man is genuinely her boyfriend or possibly a relative.

Some have even speculated that he could be her son but responding to these speculations, the lady has posted another video defending her relationship and reaffirming her dedication to her younger partner.

In the second video, the lady appeared resolute as she addressed the criticisms and judgments she had received.


With a strong tone, she asserted that she would not joke about or trivialize someone who brings her joy and happiness.


Despite facing negative comments and opinions from others, she emphasized that people will always find something to say, but their words would not deter her from loving her partner.

@kim_bog12

Replying to @Bàbá Ifágbohùn Awótofáwá why would i be joking with someone giving me happiness ?????people will only say their own and I don’t give a f**k He is my boifreind and nothing can stop me from loving him ????#worldwide #kim_bog12 #trendingviralvideo #fyp? #nigeriantiktok #nigeriantiktok

? original sound – ?????Ki??_Bog?????
@kim_bog12

I don’t care about the age ??????Happiness lo matter ????#worldwide #kim_bog12 #trendingviralvideo #fyp? #nigeriantiktok

? original sound – DiamondJimma

