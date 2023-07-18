26-year-old lady happily flaunts her 14-year-old boyfriend online (Video)

- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian lady, whose name remains undisclosed, has recently gained significant attention on social media for confidently flaunting her younger boyfriend online.



In a series of pictures shared online, the lady proudly displayed her connection with the man, disregarding the significant age gap between them.

The video which has gone viral has led to widespread confusion and speculation among internet users.



Debates have emerged as to whether the man is genuinely her boyfriend or possibly a relative.

READ ALSO: Trending video of a middle-aged man lodging into a hotel room with his JHS girlfriend causes stir



Some have even speculated that he could be her son but responding to these speculations, the lady has posted another video defending her relationship and reaffirming her dedication to her younger partner.

In the second video, the lady appeared resolute as she addressed the criticisms and judgments she had received.



With a strong tone, she asserted that she would not joke about or trivialize someone who brings her joy and happiness.



Despite facing negative comments and opinions from others, she emphasized that people will always find something to say, but their words would not deter her from loving her partner.

Watch the videos below to know more…

READ ALSO: Pastor, wife and their daughter walk on the streets naked to follow the footsteps of Adam and Eve

READ ALSO: Young African man shares loved-up moment with elderly foreign lover (Video)