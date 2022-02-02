- Advertisement -

Vociferous Ghanaian journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has landed in fresh trouble with the State as he faces allegations of extortion.

According to a report by Citi News, the Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday charged Captain Smart with two counts of extortion with the use of threat.

One Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield alias Gh Boy, who is alleged to have facilitated Captain Smart’s alleged extortion is also being charged with abetment of crime.

The complainant, Ahmed Kwabena Nkrumah, a businessman based in Tema, said Captain Smart demanded GHS100,000 from him to overlook a story of fishy dealings he was allegedly engaged in at the port.

Although Captain Smart had reportedly been paid $10,000 initially, he said the sum was not enough to pacify “elders” and kept calling for the rest of the money to be paid.

He was however arrested while GHS 50,000 was being paid to him at the premises.

Both Captain Smart and Gh Boy pleaded not guilty to the charges, and His Honour, K.K. Obiri-Yeboah has granted them bail in the sum of GHS 50,000 each.

Each of them is also to present two sureties, who must be relatives.

The case has been adjourned to March 3, 2022.