Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Agyapong has clapped back at radio and television personality Captain Smart after the latter warned him about his utterances.

It would be remembered that Kennedy Agyapong on his NET 2 TV in reacting to the hearing of Multimedia journalist Erastus Donkor on the Ejura shooting stated that if he was the president he would make sure the journalist is beaten for false reportage.

Following his comments, Multimedia and some journalists including Captain Smart decided to bash him for passing such a statement.

According to them, that was the same comment he passed that led to the death of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussien Suale.

But in reacting to Captain Smart’s comment he stated that he wouldn’t waste time to respond to the Onua TV presenter because he is not credible.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, he has been reliably informed that the opposition NDC has conducted a survey which indicates that if he(Kennedy) stands for an election with former President Mahama, he would win.

He continued that the source added that the survey also indicated that even if he doesn’t contest with Mahama and supports someone else the probability of the person winning John Mahama is high.

The maverick politician added that due to that, the NDC has contacted Captain Smart and Abeiku Santana to discredit him and that is what he is doing.

The honourable member of Parliament concluded that he wouldn’t want to waste his time on Captain Smart.