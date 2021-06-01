type here...
Entertainment

By Qwame Benedict
Captain Smart
Renowned broadcaster Captain Smart days after announcing his resignation from Angel TV and radio has started a new job at Onua TV/FM owned by Media General.

Speaking on his new move, Captain Smart indicated that he has always been there for the youth and he intends to fight until life becomes better for the youth of the country.

Captain Smart is expected to present shows on both Onua FM and Onua TV and will introduce his firebrand presenting at the Radio station.

His move to Media General comes as a shock because he has started his own television station dubbed “Smart Tv” which has garnered a massive following on social media.

See screenshot below:

Source:Ghpage

