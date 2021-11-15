type here...
GhPageEntertainmentCaptain Smart outdoors his 10th child in a beautiful ceremony-Photos
Entertainment

Captain Smart outdoors his 10th child in a beautiful ceremony-Photos

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Astute Media Personality, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart has outdoor his 10th child in a beautiful ceremony.

The naming ceremony came off the Onua FM presenter’s residence at Tantra Hill in Accra on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

The program was well-attended by friends and family.

He named his daughter is Efua Anso. He revealed that the baby is named after her grandmother.

He further told the gathering that he originally wanted to name the child after someone else but his wife disagreed.

He continued that his wife suggested that they named the baby after her great-grandmother.

Photos Below;

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 15, 2021
Accra
clear sky
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
1.9mph
0 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News