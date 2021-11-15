Captain Smart outdoors his 10th child in a beautiful ceremony-Photos

- Advertisement -

Astute Media Personality, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart has outdoor his 10th child in a beautiful ceremony.

The naming ceremony came off the Onua FM presenter’s residence at Tantra Hill in Accra on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

The program was well-attended by friends and family.

He named his daughter is Efua Anso. He revealed that the baby is named after her grandmother.

He further told the gathering that he originally wanted to name the child after someone else but his wife disagreed.

He continued that his wife suggested that they named the baby after her great-grandmother.

Photos Below;